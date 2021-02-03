School family recalls a joyful role model

Jennie Whittle was everything a teacher, friend, mother and wife could hope to be. As one of the many beating hearts of The Villages Charter School family, those who knew Whittle said she will be deeply missed. Whittle, 47, died Thursday after a long battle with ovarian cancer that began in 2016. She began working for The Villages Middle School in 2009, shortly after Principal Peggy Irwin joined the staff. Irwin, who hired Whittle, said she was “an amazing teacher who loved science (and) loved her kids.” “She was extremely creative,” Irwin said. “It was common for her to be home on Sunday and think of a lab and come in on Monday and say, ‘Yeah, this is what I’ve thought of so this is what we’re doing.’ Her classroom was always filled with artwork that she created.”
