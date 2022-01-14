School districts, groups looking for mentors for students

Josephine Morello, right, of the Village of Buttonwood, a member of the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club and a mentor for Wildwood Middle High School 12th-grade student Sharnell Williams, gives her a hug.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Mentoring programs at schools play a crucial role in students’ success.

Local residents have the chance to help by volunteering as mentors for Take Stock in Children of Lake & Sumter Counties and other groups.

TSIC is looking for five mentors for The Villages High School, two mentors at Leesburg High School and two at South Sumter High School.

Connie Kolisnyk, grant specialist and college success coach for TSIC, oversees 118 mentors and said she always welcomes more.

