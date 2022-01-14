School districts, groups looking for mentors for students

Mentoring programs at schools play a crucial role in students’ success.
Local residents have the chance to help by volunteering as mentors for Take Stock in Children of Lake & Sumter Counties and other groups.
TSIC is looking for five mentors for The Villages High School, two mentors at Leesburg High School and two at South Sumter High School.
Connie Kolisnyk, grant specialist and college success coach for TSIC, oversees 118 mentors and said she always welcomes more.
