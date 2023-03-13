School district is looking to hire ‘essential staff’

Sumter County School District already is preparing for next school year’s staffing needs.
The district will host the Sumter County Schools Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 25 at South Sumter High School.
John Temple, director of Professional Learning and Accountability for the district, said they wanted to build off the success of last year’s inaugural fair.
“The response was wonderful for our first career fair,” said Temple, who is coordinating the event. “We had a great turn out and hired some fantastic applicants. We are looking forward to another great event this year.”
