Schnepf eyes history at Villages Championships

Kay Schnepf is keeping a simple approach as she takes aim at a third consecutive women’s title — and fifth overall — at The Villages Golf Championships this week.
“I’m going to try to not think about a three-peat, or becoming a five-time champion,” the Village of Mallory Square golfer quipped.
“As I’ve heard many pros on TV say, records take care of themselves if you just take care of the play that’s happening right now.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.