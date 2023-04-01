Schnepf becomes first 5-time women’s champ

The Villages Golf Championships has its first five-time ladies’ champion.
Kay Schnepf won her fifth overall title and her third straight victory in the championship flight on Friday at Glenview Country Club.
“(It feels) awesome,” said Schnepf, of the Village of Mallory Square. “The thing I said the very first day was, ‘If you take care of your daily golf, the records will come.’ And that’s what happened.”
Joining Schnepf on the mountaintop was Jimmy Marston, who won the championship on the men’s side of the championship flights.
