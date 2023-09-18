Savoys host dance

A resident band is encouraging a younger generation of musicians by taking the Wildwood Middle High School’s band program under its wing.
Members of the Savoys, led by Mike James, donate time, money and instruments to the school, and give lessons to the students.
“The people in this band are really excellent musicians,” said James, who has been playing the alto sax in the Savoys for about six years. “They’re all about giving back to the community. They’re really supportive about this.”
