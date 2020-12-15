SantaCon event benefits Christian food pantry

The Grinch, a Santa Claus wearing sandals, and several elves grabbed an outdoors table at City Fire in Brownwood as residents looked on.
They were waiting for another Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake van.
On Thursday, the second annual SantaCon event started at City Fire. Before a pub crawl started, its participants, all dressed as Christmas characters, donated nonperishable goods to the food pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church.
“SantaCon is an event around the world, but usually closer to Christmas,” said Eric Knuth, Village of Mallory Square resident and event organizer. “It looked like fun and we tried it last year. I was taking a walk around my neighborhood and saw the food pantry van and it sparked the idea of making the event better, by benefiting the food pantry.”
Carrol Neal, director of the food pantry, loved the idea when she heard about it.
