Santa and villagers bring school holiday cheer

Santa Claus brought holiday cheer to Wildwood Elementary School.
Santa visited each classroom to pass out teacher appreciation gift bags to all 54 teachers Friday from It Takes a Village.
At the same time, school staff served teachers hot chocolate or specialty coffee with optional marshmallows and whipped cream and pastries courtesy of the club and Winn-Dixie of Sumter County, which sent more volunteers. While children were in class, parents also slipped in to pick up presents donated by residents of The Villages, clubs and local businesses, school counselors said.
Gifts for about 50 students donated from all over The Villages were delivered Friday on top of presents for 150 children donated by Amigos Sports Club of The Villages last week, school counselor Linda Magliocca said. At least 125 more came to the school from nearby St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, counselor Jean Reilly said.
