Sammy Joe’s recovers to capture CFL crown

It’s difficult to pull off a comeback in sports — and it can be even harder to pull it off after you’ve surrendered a lead. But Sammy Joe’s did just that in Tuesday’s Central Florida League postseason championship game. The team defeated Pie O’ Mine 15-10 in the title game Tuesday at Everglades Softball Complex. “It feels real good,” said Sammy Joe’s manager Jack Nesci, of Village La Zamora. “We’ve come close. I lost in the championship last year and this one feels good to finally win one.” Throughout most of the game, the eventual winners held the lead. Sammy Joe’s scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a 4-1 lead. At the end of the second, the lead grew to 6-1 and by the end of third the lead remained at five, by a score of 8-3.
