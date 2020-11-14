Salvation Army volunteers prepare meal kits for Thanksgiving early

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are wondering how they’ll provide food for their families.
The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties heard the need and is taking the worry out of the holiday.
On Friday, about 30 volunteers gathered at the former JC Penney at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg to pack about 1,000 boxes with holiday meal supplies. These boxes will be divided amongfamilies in Lake and Sumter counties to help families in need prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Distribution will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in a drive-through setup at Lake Square Mall.
