​Salvation Army makes plea for holiday help

The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties is looking for a few people and groups in the community to help this holiday season.
With only a few weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army remains in need of bell ringers to stand alongside its iconic Red Kettles. The Salvation Army assists more than four and a half million people in the U.S. every year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, and the need is greater than ever this year.
“This Christmas is so critical as the need has escalated due to COVID-19,” said Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties. “We are grateful for those who are ringing the bells in and around The Villages, but some have opted out this year due to COVID-19 concerns. We’ve had some new people sign up, but more are needed.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.