Salon Jaylee, Tenaj staff help food pantry, soup kitchen

As a longtime business owner in The Villages, giving back to this community is important to Janet West.
The owner of three Salon Jaylee locations and Tenaj Salon Institute said staff at the businesses will volunteer at the Wildwood Food Pantry and donate funds and food to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen this month.
West said the idea came from a desire to provide help to local people and organizations in need.
“We hope that by seeing us help these charities others will be inspired to do the same,” she said. “These are facilities that rely on the generosity of others to operate.”
