Salon Jaylee recognized in national magazine

One of the Salon Jaylee locations in The Villages revamped its space and is getting recognized for the changes.
The Salon Jaylee location in Colony Plaza received a “Salon of Distinction” recognition in Salon Today magazine’s May/June 2020 issue. Earlier this year, the Salon Jaylee locations owned by Janet West were also recognized by the magazine for contributions to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen’s snack pack program.
“We’re very honored to be chosen to be on there,” West said. “There were lots of other great salons on it across the U.S. We were excited to be able to be there.”
The Salon of the Year competition celebrates salon and spa designs. The requirements to enter the 2020 competition are that a salon has to be newly opened or renovated between Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019.
