Sales spill out on to Lake Sumter sidewalks

Business owners are joining customers out in the sunshine this weekend for the Lake Sumter Landing Sidewalk Sale for Memorial Day. During the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, several businesses in Lake Sumter Landing will have tables or clothing racks set up outside to showcase items on sale. The event has been going on for several years and is scheduled by The Villages Commercial Property Management, which schedules three sidewalk sales a year at Lake Sumter Landing. Businesses get to choose what promotions or sales they want to do for residents. “CPM schedules the Sidewalk Sale to help allow the merchants to share great savings with the residents and visitors over the holiday weekend,” said Beverly Huffman, property manager for The Villages CPM. “CPM’s goal is to always help support and promote our local businesses here in The Villages.”
