Safety No. 1 concern at Villages theaters

Laura Kahle, of the Village of Caroline, said it feels good to be back at the movies.
“I think they’ve done a really good job with the arrows and (spraying) in the bathrooms and around the concessions,” said Kahle, after seeing “Sometimes Always Never” at Old Mill Playhouse on Monday. “I feel comfortable.” Patrons’ safety comes first, said Deborah Mills, operations director of The Villages Movie Theaters, which reopened last week after a three-month hiatus amid Coronavirus concerns. Rialto Theatre in Spanish Spring is still under renovation, but Lake Sumter Landing’s Old Mill Playhouse and Brownwood’s Barnstorm Theater currently are showing a mix of new releases and past favorites. “The Villages is beyond supportive and has given us so many tools to make this an easy process,” Mills said. “They’ve been great as far as making sure we have the information and tools we need at our fingertips to streamline this and make it as painless as possible.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.