Safe balloon festival features added fun

Hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes soon will light up the sky as The Villages Balloon Festival returns. The event is from 2-8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6:30-9 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. on Feb. 6 at The Villages Polo Club. The festival will include an array of activities including tethered balloon rides, a balloon glow, entertainment acts, car shows, a polo exhibition and more — all with an eye to keeping attendees safe and healthy during this time of pandemic. “2020 and the beginning of 2021 have been quite stressful for everyone, so we hope everyone can enjoy themselves here and be able to see smiling faces through their masks,” said Tori Hilding, event manager for The Villages Polo Club. Capacity will be limited to 10% this year, Hilding said, and hand sanitizer will be available at every area. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings, as will all event staff, pilots, volunteers and vendors.
