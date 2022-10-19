Ryan Weiss: Calling Mariano Rivera: Ravens could use a close

As a fan, plenty of things happen watching your favorite NFL team on Sundays that make you want to tear your hair out. Not converting on third-and-1, dumb penalties, quarterbacks who take a sack that moves the offense out of field-goal range.
All of those things are frustrating on their own. But put them in a bowl and mix them up, and you get a recipe for heartbreak and a fan’s most anger-inducing and/or mind-numbing event — blowing a double-digit lead.
Six weeks into the NFL season, we now have a large enough sample size where trends take shape and identities are becoming set in stone. And the Baltimore Ravens have developed one of the worst M.O.s a team can have — one that can’t close.
The Ravens do sit atop the AFC North, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals at 3-3, but it could be so much better for the Charm City team. In all three of those losses, the Ravens held a double-digit lead in the second half.
