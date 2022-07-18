Rustic Perfection hair salon comes to the customer

Ashley Mazza doesn’t just want her clients to walk away from her salon with a fresh haircut or color. She wants them to have a memorable experience.
But the salon isn’t a typical brick-and-mortar establishment. Rustic Perfection is run out of a 2009 Winnebago RV.
It’s a full-service, mobile salon with two chairs placed inside the front of the RV. It’s also equipped with a space for color and waxing, a shampoo station and a bathroom.
Ashley, who created the business at the end of April, serves residents in The Villages, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, Leesburg and Wildwood. She parks the RV in front of client’s homes during their appointments, and clients step into the RV to get their hair done.
Her husband, Dominick, works alongside her, managing the behind-the-scenes aspects of the salon, such as advertising and scheduling appointments.
