Russell Hogan joins Sumter County School Board as new member

The first Sumter County School board meeting of 2021 saw a new face seated at the table.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Russell Hogan to the vacant District 4 seat on the Sumter County School Board in mid-December. Hogan, of Center Hill, is the president of R. Hogan Construction Inc. and has been an active member of the Sumter County community.
Hogan said he was an electronics teacher before, which prompted an interest in education.
“We worked with curriculum development, and I’ve kind of been fascinated with the different types of learning styles and education of young people,” he said. “I’m always around the schools anyway. When the seat came open, I applied for it.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.