Running of the Squares returns

For the first time in nearly two years, runners from in and around The Villages will gather at a town square Saturday morning and anxiously await the starting whistle.
The Running of the Squares series is back in person after going virtual because of COVID-19 last year, with the first of the three-race series set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
The 5K race is the first in-person Running of the Squares event since January 2020.
"We are extremely excited to once again have the opportunity to provide our residents and community with a fun-filled morning experiencing an active lifestyle that engulfs the true spirit of community," said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyles event manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
