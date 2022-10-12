Running of the Squares returns with new medals

Next month, the scene at Brownwood Paddock Square for the return of The Running of the Squares series will be a familiar and jovial one. There will be cheerful music and people cheering on runners who gave the 5K their all as they cross the finish line. One big difference, though, may go unnoticed by some runners at first. Like many races, runners receive a medal when they cross the finish line. But the medals for this year’s The Running of the Squares has interlocking medals that connect and turn into one larger medal. “I think it’s an exciting thing, because a lot of people run all three squares and this ties it all together,” said John Campbell, co-president of The Villages Running Club. “It ties The Villages together and ties the squares together and it ties the event together.”
The idea to have medals that combine into one larger medal has been an idea the Recreation & Parks Department has kicked around for several years, and they were finally able to implement the change.
“Each medal is designed specific to that particular square,” said Lisa Parkyn, the department’s lifestyles event manager. “Both finisher medals and age group first- through third-place winner medals will interlock when you lay them on a flat surface. They should look really cool for display purposes and bragging rights!”
