Running club's "Two Run” on 2/22/22

The Villages Running Club took advantage of a once-every-400-years opportunity Tuesday. Or rather, “Twosday.”
On 2/22/22 — a date that won’t appear on a Tuesday again until 2422 — members of the running club celebrated with a run themed around the date’s dominant digit.
“It’s two, two Tuesday,” said Lisa Johnson, of the Village of Hadley. “We had to do this.”
For the unofficial holiday, the running club met at TooJay’s in Lake Sumter Landing, all wearing tutus, and started a 2.22-mile run. Of course, they also began at 2:22 p.m.
