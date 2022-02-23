Running club's "Two Run” on 2/22/22

Co-president of The Villages Running Club, Trish Chandler, of the Village of Bridgeport at Creekside Landing, kicks off the 2.22-mile run starting at TooJay’s in Lake Sumter Landing at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

The Villages Running Club took advantage of a once-every-400-years opportunity Tuesday. Or rather, “Twosday.”

On 2/22/22 — a date that won’t appear on a Tuesday again until 2422 — members of the running club celebrated with a run themed around the date’s dominant digit.

“It’s two, two Tuesday,” said Lisa Johnson, of the Village of Hadley. “We had to do this.”

For the unofficial holiday, the running club met at TooJay’s in Lake Sumter Landing, all wearing tutus, and started a 2.22-mile run. Of course, they also began at 2:22 p.m.

