Running club seeks to expand

A key facet of The Villages experience is regaining the time and energy to pursue old hobbies.
For John Valasco and Dianne Schultz, this came in the form of running.
Both high school track and field aficionados recently took up leadership positions within the The Villages Running Club, a group that typically runs at 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from Lake Sumter Landing, and now they look forward to further developing the club to meet the unique needs of the community.
“We recently realized that because we’re always running out of Lake Sumter Landing, we’re missing resident south of State Road 44,” said Valasco, a Village of St. James resident and the group’s newest president. “We do about 12 runs a month, and so we would like to have at least one of those be further down south where there’s now more amenities.”
The club is looking at other ways to increase its reach, such as adding runs to the schedule that cater to that southern population, as well as creating opportunities for older runners and those who may want to work their way up to the group’s usual 6-mile runs.
