‘Run faster, jump higher’ is this club’s way

Barbara Horvat, center, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, practices her sprints with The Villages Track and Field Club at The Villages High School.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Track and field is not just for Olympic-level athletes. For The Villages Track and Field Club, it’s part of day-to-day life. Three times a week, members gather at The Villages High School track to work on their running, sprinting, jumping, throwing and more. Club members competed and volunteered at this year’s Villages Senior Games, as well as competitions across Florida and around the country. 

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.