Rubio asks USPS to help address delivery issues in The Villages

Sen. Marco Rubio recently reached out to the United States Postal Service to try and improve Villagers’ mail service.
Rubio sent a letter to Louis DeJoy, the United States postmaster general, requesting he direct his attention toward developing a forward-looking plan to address local service problems as the community continues to grow.
Using data provided by The Villages, it’s estimated that 7,437 new residents moved into villages in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties from January 2021 to January 2022. Rubio’s letter, sent June 29, says in coming decades The Villages estimates 100,000 new residents.
“With this pace of growth expected to continue, new challenges have emerged in the community,” Rubio wrote. “Specifically, The Villages has encountered serious and ongoing issues in receiving services from USPS, which now requires additional support to meet the needs of the community.”
Specifically, Rubio’s letter said “swaths of The Villages community are, in some cases, not receiving packages or the regular mail entirely.”
The result is that some residents have to drive 22 miles one way to the Lady Lake Post Office.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.