Routine helps build muscle, improve health

Strength & Tone is a workout routine designed to help build muscle and improve overall health. The class uses a variety of aerobic exercises, some including light weights or resistance bands.
“We do repetitions to get the heart rate up,” said leader Jo Freese, of the Village of Buttonwood, during the Dec. 16 meeting.
“We use every body part for a thorough workout.”
Freese, who has been instructing the class for 8 years, modifies the routine each week to create more variety. “Each week is different, which keeps it interesting,” she said.
