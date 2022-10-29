Roundabout now, Villager’s Mazda fits the bill perfectly

Jim Krysiak describes his 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club as an “affordable dream car.”
The Village of Bonnybrook resident bought the car for around $13,500 during the pandemic, having driven a 1990 Mazda Miata for 30 years.
Krysiak and his wife, Susan, like that the car is dependable, different and fun. Jim knew he wanted a Miata from the 2013-15 model years because Mazda only made two-tone Club editions in those years.
“My old car was white with black interior and I think white stands out,” Jim said. “So I knew I wanted a white car. When I saw this white car with the black top and black mirrors, I knew this was unique.”
