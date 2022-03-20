Round we go

When it comes to traffic flow that is safer, faster and cheaper, it's hip to be round.
The Villages is home to 45 roundabouts, touted by engineers as smart replacements to accident-plagued stop-sign intersections or congested traffic signal intersections.
While European drivers in places like France are 25 times more likely to curve through a traffic circle than those in America, roundabouts are popping up across the U.S. But The Villages was ahead of its time when it installed its first traffic roundabout in 1996.
Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.