Rotary Hosts annual Home, Garden show

Raigan Goney is looking forward to teaching people about their plants and recommending landscaping suggestions. As part of Goney’s Nursery and Landscaping, located in Lady Lake, working with the public and educating them about flora possibilities is one of her favorite things to do. Goney’s Nursery and Landscaping will be one of the local business exhibitors participating in this year’s 10th annual Home and Garden Show, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of The Villages. The event is set to take place all day Feb. 6 at Lake Sumter Landing. While the event is free, masks and social distancing will be required and Villages Entertainment will be helping with crowd control.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.