Rotary clubs helping feed the hungry

Rotary Clubs throughout the country, including the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening, are working to help feed the hungry.
Rotary International is contributing to the Rise Against Hunger Campaign, which the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening also has taken on as a project. It aims to help feed hungry people around the world.
The Rotary Clubs of The Villages-Evening group hopes to pack 40,000 meals.
“We do a lot of various projects throughout the year with the local food pantries, but this is bigger,” said Sue Bodenner, a member of the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening. “This particular challenge is a multi-state and multicounty challenge. Every Rotary club in Florida is involved, not just the ones here in The Villages.”
