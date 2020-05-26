Rotary clubs help to stock food pantries

Gay Ratcliff-Seamens watches, amazed, as another car pulls up to donate groceries. It was the seventh car in less than half an hour and the lawn where they had pitched a tent for donations at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake already was filling up. On Thursday, seven Rotary Clubs from the tri-county area came together to host a food drive using a drive-thru method in which donors could just pull up, have members unload the donations and leave without ever having to leave the car. In addition to canned and boxed goods received, an abundance of paper goods, personal toiletries and some money also were collected to help fill pantries. The items were divided amongst the groups before being delivered. The drive lasted about four hours at each of the seven drop-off locations hosted by various churches throughout the community, including St. Timothy Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, Oxford Assembly of God in Oxford, Adamsville Baptist Church in Wildwood and three other Leesburg churches.
