Rotary Club, Staples team up to provide school supplies for students

With summer in full swing, some students are putting away their textbooks for the summer.
Others, however, are packing their backpacks for summer school.
Recently, the Evening Rotary Club partnered with Staples in Lady Lake to provide school supply boxes for students. Incoming president Sue Bodenner wanted the group to help out local elementary schools.
Last year, the club worked with Eric Miller, the store manager at the Lady Lake Staples, when they donated about 1,000 supply boxes to Stanton-Weirsdale and Harbour View elementary schools.
