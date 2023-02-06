Rotary Club’s Chili Cook Off event brings in thousands

Neil Camhi and Lee Green showed up to The Rotary Club of The Villages’s Chili Cook Off, Craft Beer Fest and Home and Garden Show well prepared.
“We had friends give us a heads-up,” Green said.
The two carried muffin tins with 12 spaces perfectly sized for sample cups of chili. They used the tray to savor the samples and judge their favorites.
“It works great,” Green said.
Camhi and Green were two of thousands of people at the event Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, and Rotary members were thrilled by the large turnout.
Rotary member Wendy Weaver, of the Village Hacienda, said crowds waiting to purchase wristbands for the chili tasting and beer vendors were nonstop.
