Rotary Club donates to Smiles for Veterans to help with dental care

As veterans have served our country, the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening currently is serving the community.
Members of this club are helping veterans in the tri-county area by donating money to Langley Health Service’s Smiles for Veterans program.
Recently, the club gave $1,000 of initial funding for the program. Langley Health Services is a full-service medical organization providing medical and dental care to residents in Central Florida. The Smiles for Veterans program provides low-cost dental services to low-income veterans in the area.
Jim Bodenner, a member of the club and a volunteer on Langley’s board of directors, said the program was established because of the need of dental care for low-income veterans.
