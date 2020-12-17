Rotarians help local food pantries meet the demand

Rotarians are looking for additional ways they can help others.
The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening group recently teamed up with local food pantries to see how they can help them through the holidays and beyond.
The club donated a large chunk of money to the pantries, giving $1,000 each to Hope Ministries of Bushnell, Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, Society of Vincent de Paul in The Villages, St. Theresa’s Social Services Food Pantry in Belleview and the Lake Weir Campus of Hope Lutheran Church in Summerfield, and $700 to Village View Community Church food pantry in Summerfield.
