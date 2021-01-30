Rotarians have successful fundraiser, exceeding their goal

As the Rotary Home and Garden Show quickly approaches and brings with it the thought of spring, it reminds people of a time not so long ago when The Rotary Club of The Villages sold poinsettias.
These red-colored plants help decorate homes, businesses and churches throughout the holiday season and also make a great fundraiser for a club built on the purpose of trying to change the world one step at a time.
During the holidays, The Rotary Club held a poinsettia fundraiser and while the weather wasn’t the kindest to them, they still exceeded their expectations and raised about $9,500. The money collected goes toward Rotary’s mission of changing the world one day at a time. These projects include disease prevention, bringing clean water to third world countries and community development.
