Rotarian recognized for efforts with ShelterBox

Ron LaDucer has always wanted to make the world a better place.
It is one reason why he joined The Rotary Club of The Villages.
LaDucer was recognized by ShelterBox USA as Ambassador of the Month for January. Through his leadership, The Rotary Club of The Villages donated over $12,000 to the nonprofit organization. ShelterBox provides shelter, warmth and dignity to residents affected by natural disasters in over 100 countries.
“We are extremely proud that a fellow Rotarian was granted this honor,” said Sean Donnelly, president of The Rotary Club of The Villages and a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. “He has lead the club in multiple fundraisers to help out the nonprofit organization.”
