Rose Plantation baker warming up for national pie competition

Rose Plantation pie maker Don Nix, of the Village of Mallory Square, holds a slice of his award-winning cherry pie. Nix is competing in this year’s American Pie Council National Pie Championships, which will take place in May.

 Daily Sun photo

If you smell the scent of fresh pies wafting through the air outside Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park, you know Don Nix is on the clock.

The west Texan has been baking pies professionally for five years at the lakeside venue, and he is getting ready to once again see how his skills stack up against other bakers at the American Pie Council’s National Pie Championships from May 1-2 in Kissimmee — an event also in need of more volunteers and judges.

