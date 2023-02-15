Rose Plantation baker warming up for national pie competition

If you smell the scent of fresh pies wafting through the air outside Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park, you know Don Nix is on the clock.
The west Texan has been baking pies professionally for five years at the lakeside venue, and he is getting ready to once again see how his skills stack up against other bakers at the American Pie Council’s National Pie Championships from May 1-2 in Kissimmee — an event also in need of more volunteers and judges.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.