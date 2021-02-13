Rolon shoots Buffalo to district 6 title

With less than six minutes remaining in his team’s rather undisputed march to a third straight district championship on Friday night, Colt McDowell got down on his hands and knees to towel up a wet spot in the middle of the court. A short time later, the head coach of The Villages High School boys basketball team needed one for himself. The top-seeded Buffalo wiped the floor with Central (Brooksville) and then doused McDowell in a celebratory water-bottle shower following their 74-40 victory in the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament title game, as VHS rolled into next week’s regional round with ease. Junior Gian Rolon scored 23 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and The Villages (15-7 overall) forced 24 turnovers defensively, as the Buffalo led from start to finish for the second time in as many games at the district tournament in Inverness.
