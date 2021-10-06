Rohan, Everglades in a rematch for gold medal

With three games left Tuesday on Day Two of The Villages Pickleball Men’s Cup, Team Rohan needed to secure one game victory to ensure an appearance in Thursday’s gold medal match.
Rohan picked up that one win and tied in their match against Team Everglades at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex to set up a rematch in the championship game.
“Oh my gosh, yeah (I’m excited)! “ said Rohan team captain Rick Langford, of the Village of Bridgeport at Creekside Landing , “Plus we get an extra day to think about it.”
Headed into Day Two of the tournament, every team was still alive for a chance in the gold medal game — even the teams who lost their two matches on the first day of play Monday. The potential for two victories and some help made a gold medal game appearance feasible for anyone.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
