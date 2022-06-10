Rogers, Snow finish with flourish, fire 65

It was an up-and-down first nine holes for Tim Rogers and Craig Snow on the opening day of the new-look Men’s Residents Cup, making the turn at Bonifay Country Club at even-par.
The next nine was only up.
By the time their final putt dropped on the Pensacola nine, the duo turned in a 7-under-par 65 — the best score of any team in the white-tee division.
“We finally got going on the back side,” said Rogers, of the Village of Cason Hammock. “We just got in a groove, got in a rhythm. We finally found it on the back nine. We finished the last five holes 6-under. We just caught fire.”
