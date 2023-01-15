Rodeo riding into Fruitland Park’s Windy Acres Arena

Sun Country Productions is excited to present its first Fruitland Park rodeo, “Kings of the Hill.”
The event, sanctioned by the Elite Bullriders Association, includes some of the best national and international bull riders and barrel racers.
Bert Smith, owner of Sun Country Productions and the rodeo’s producer, said there will be bull riders from New York, Texas and Brazil.
“We’ve got some highly talented competitors, Smith said.
