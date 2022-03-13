Rocky the terrier dresses up for Mardi Gras event

Rocky is a dog who enjoys hitting the town.
The senior pooch loves getting out and about in the community, and recently did sofor the Mardi Paw pet parade at the beginning of March at Lake Sumter Landing.
That time, he even came dressed for the occasion.
Rocky, a mixed-breed terrier, was rescued by Wanda Newell when he was 1. The Villager has had him ever since.
