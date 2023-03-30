Rocky and the Rollers set to celebrate 24 years playing in The Villages

For more than two decades, Rocky and the Rollers have delivered good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll music to audiences in The Villages.
“I’m very blessed that I can still do this,” Seader said. “If I didn’t think the quality was up to my standards, I wouldn’t be doing this. We appreciate everyone who’s come to see us for 24 years.”
The anniversary bash runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square. The event, which will include food vendors and a photo booth, is free and open to the public.
