‘Rock of Ages’ plays jukebox full of ’80s anthem rock

Audiences can experience the timelessness of classic rock in the Broadway musical, “Rock of Ages,” presented by Victory Productions.
Justin Sargent, Bo Bice and Omar Cardona will star in the show at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 at Savannah Center, backed by a cast of talented artists.
“First and foremost, audiences will love the music,” said Sargent, who directs the show.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.