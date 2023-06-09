Road trip: Buffalo boys camp bound

When a team gets as close as The Villages High School’s boys basketball team did to winning a state championship — reaching the Class 4A state title game just three months ago — but sees it go wide of its grasp, the best thing the team can do is get back to work.
The Buffalo started their summer conditioning and workouts at the end of May and have begun hitting the road to attend team camps, like it did this past weekend at Stetson University and will do again beginning today for a weekend road trip to Tallahassee for Florida State University’s team camp.
“We’ve had the guys in the gym and in the weight room through the week … and everyone’s been in there getting a lot of good work in,” said VHS coach Colt McDowell.
“This is the time where we lay the foundation for the upcoming season.”
