Risks for certain cancers rise amid national decline

From left, Nancy Eikenberry, of Village Rio Grande, who is battling Stage 4 kidney cancer, Catherine “Cat” Sommerville, of Summerfield and a breast cancer survivor; and Fred Barone, of the Village of Collier and a prostate cancer survivor, are encouraging others to get screened early and advocate for themselves during Nation Cancer Survivor Month.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Cancer survivors are continuing to drive the future of cancer treatment. ••June is designated as National Cancer Survivor Month to honor the 18 million people in the United States living with cancer. Treatment advances combined with increased early detection have led to an overall decline in mortality rates. 

However, the National Cancer Institute reports that despite a 33% national decline in deaths since 1991, the diagnoses of certain cancers have risen.

