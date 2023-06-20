Risks for certain cancers rise amid national decline

Cancer survivors are continuing to drive the future of cancer treatment. ••June is designated as National Cancer Survivor Month to honor the 18 million people in the United States living with cancer. Treatment advances combined with increased early detection have led to an overall decline in mortality rates.
However, the National Cancer Institute reports that despite a 33% national decline in deaths since 1991, the diagnoses of certain cancers have risen.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.