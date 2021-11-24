Rising shipping costs put pinch on retailers, consumers

The busiest time of the year for shipping is almost here. And for consumers in 2021 that means digging a little deeper into their wallets, shipping earlier and being patient. The United States Postal Service estimates it will process and deliver more than
12 billion letters, cards and packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. And shipping costs have gone up, not just for consumers, but for businesses too. There’s a lot of reasons. In the Postal Service’s case, the temporary rate increases are part of a 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability. In other cases, like so much about the holiday shopping season, it comes back to supply chain disruption.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.