Richardson has good run on the bowling lanes

Chuck Richardson had a pretty good October in the American Legion Bowling League.
On Oct. 15, Richardson rolled an 827 series that included a 300 game. That was the first perfect game of the season in the league. On the 29th, after sitting out a week, Richardson had an 824 series, including another 300 game.
“I’ve been bowling pretty well,” Richardson said. “I just found the right rotation on the ball.”
Richardson, of the Village of Osceola Hills, has spent time on the PBA50 Tour, so he has seen plenty of success at the bowling centers. Adding two 300s to his portfolio is nice, but Richardson said he doesn’t keep track of the number of perfect games
he’s bowled.
“I tell people I have more than one. If you have more than one, it means you weren’t lucky,” he said.
