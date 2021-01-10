Richard the parrot makes sure his voice is heard

At Barry and Darlene Greenawald’s home, conversation may be interrupted by an odd but loud voice, screeching “Mommy! Mommy! Mommy!”
Don’t be alarmed, though.
That’s just Richard, the couple’s chatty, slightly needy blue-fronted Amazon parrot.
“When I have my golf hat on, Richard will say, ‘Gotta go bye-bye?’” Darlene said. “He’s so aware of everything.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.